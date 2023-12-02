Congress sends DK Shivakumar to Hyderabad ahead of Telangana election results

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Saturday, December 2 that he is heading to Telangana in the backdrop of election results. “I will carry out the task assigned by the party,” he said. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar made the statement when asked whether he is heading to Telangana in the backdrop of the announcement of results to handle the situation in case of a fractured verdict.

When asked about Congress MLAs being contacted by other parties and does the party fear the development, Shivakumar stated that no MLA from the party will join other political parties. “We are not bothered about it. Our candidates are being contacted by other political parties. All our candidates, whoever is approached by them have passed on the information about who had contacted them and told us about the attempt being made to pull them. We are also very cautious,” he stated.

“I have a meeting with the public in my constituency today. I am going there to address their grievances. I have to be away for 10 days to attend a winter session in Belagavi in north Karnataka. In between, I am going to Telangana,” he stated.