Congress alleges BRS trying to divert Rythu Bandhu funds to contractors

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy has alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government is diverting Rs 6000 crores meant for the Rythu Bandhu welfare scheme to contractors of their choice. Revanth brought up the issue with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Saturday, December 2 and asked the Election Commission to take action.

“We have information that the BRS government is paying off its contractors. We have also come to know that the status of assigned land in Rangareddy and Medchal districts are being changed on the Dharani land records portal and so we submitted a complaint to the Election Commission,” Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy told the media. He added that Congress enquired if the Election Commission has given permission to the BRS government to hold a cabinet meeting on December 4 as announced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) office.

Revanth along with Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders met the CEO. Earlier, Congress had also appealed to the Election Commission to halt the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the last week of October in view of the Model Code of Conduct which kicked in on October 9.

The current allegation by the Congress comes a week after the Election Commission granted approval to the Telangana government to disburse the Rythu Bandhu incentive. It is worth noting that the permission was granted six days before Telangana Assembly elections on November 30. The Election Commission however revoked authorization for disbursal two days later on November 27.

The Rythu Bandhu scheme is a direct cash transfer meant to aid farmers’ investment for two farming seasons by the Telangana government.