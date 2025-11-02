CM Revanth says BJP govt failed to drop bombs on Pakistan, triggers row

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks against BJP’s ‘carpet bombing’ campaign for the Jubilee Hills bye-election has stirred a political row, with both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP claiming that it was an insult to India’s armed forces.

While campaigning for the upcoming bye-election in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on Friday, October 31, CM Revanth alluded to the BJP’s campaign in the constituency, which is being called a ‘carpet bombing’ campaign.

“Pakistan [crushed them] and they cannot bomb them, but BJP wants to do carpet bombing in Jubilee Hills,” Revanth said.

Calling the remarks objectionable and inflammatory, the Telangana unit of the BJP reportedly filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against CM Revanth on Saturday, November 1.

BJP MP G Kishan Reddy said Revanth’s remarks “casting doubts” on “surgical strikes” and Operation Sindoor by India’s armed forces is “demeaning” to the Indian armed forces and equivalent to “parroting” Pakistan’s narrative regarding the recent India-Pakistan cross-border conflicts.

“Repeated demeaning of our brave Indian Armed Forces to parroting the lines of an enemy nation–casting doubts on the surgical strikes to counting the strikes of Operation Sindoor–Congress continues to peddle the language and lies of Pakistan. Mr CM, the fact is Pakistan was hit deep inside their territory eliminating terrorists and 11 air bases destroyed,” Kishan Reddy said.