CM KCR’s whirlwind poll campaign to cover 40 constituencies over the next month

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrashekar Rao is set to kickstart a whirlwind election campaign from October 15, covering 41 Assembly constituencies in 17 days. With the Election Commission of India announcing November 30 as the poll date for 119-member Telangana Assembly, the BRS chief has prepared a tentative tour programme. Aiming for a hat-trick as the chief minister, KCR will be addressing two to three public meetings every day.

The chief minister, who has been taking rest for the last couple of weeks due to viral fever and a secondary infection, is set to formally launch the election campaign on October 15.

Stealing the show over his rivals, KCR announced BRS candidates for 115 out of 119 seats on August 21. The party is expected to announce candidates for the remaining seats in the next couple of days.

KCR will distribute B-Forms to the BRS candidates at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on October 15. He will also address the candidates, giving them instructions and suggestions and explaining rules and regulations to be followed in the elections. The BRS supremo will also release the party manifesto on the occasion.

The same day, he will kick-start the party campaign by addressing a huge public meeting in the Husnabad Assembly constituency. The next day, he will address public meetings in Jangaon and Bhongir Assembly segments. He will participate in public meetings at Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17.

He will cover Jadcherla and Medchal constituencies the next day. After a week-long break, the BRS chief will resume the campaign on October 26 by addressing public meetings in Achampet, Nagarkurnool and Munugode. Public meetings at Paleru and Station Ghanpur are scheduled on October 27.

KCR will address election rallies in Kodad, Thungathurthy and Aleru on October 29. The next day, he will address meetings in Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed. Huzurnagar, Miryalguda and Devarakonda will be his next stops. On November 1, he will campaign in Sathupalli and Yellandu. Election rallies in Nirmal, Balkonda and Dharmapuri are scheduled on November 2. The next day he will address meetings in Mudhole, Armoor and Korutla constituencies.

Public meetings in Kothagudem and Khammam are scheduled on November 5. He will cover Gadwal, Makthal and Narayanpet constituencies the next day. Chennur, Manthani and Peddapalli meetings are scheduled on November 7. The next day, he will tour Sirpur, Asifabad and Bellampalli.

On November 9, KCR will file his nomination from Gajwel, the Assembly seat he currently represents. The same day he will file his papers in the Kamareddy constituency. This time he is contesting from two Assembly seats.

The second and final phase of the campaigning by KCR is likely on November 15. He is likely to cover some of the remaining constituencies in two weeks.

BRS, which had formed the first government in Telangana in 2014 by winning 63 seats, retained power in 2018 and improved its tally to 88. With the defections of a dozen MLAs from Congress and four other MLAs, the BRS has 104 seats in the 119-member Assembly.