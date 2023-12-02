CM KCR convenes Telangana cabinet meet on Dec 4, a day after counting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a state cabinet meeting on December 4. The cabinet meeting to be presided over by the Chief Minister will be held at 2 pm, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. The meeting will be held at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat a day after the counting of votes polled in Assembly elections on November 30.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has claimed that it is confident of retaining power, despite most of the exit polls giving an edge to Congress. BRS working president KT Rama Rao dismissed the exit polls as ‘nonsense’ and ‘rubbish’ and predicted that BRS would again form the government with more than 70 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

Congress state president Revanth Reddy on the other hand said that the "feudal rule" in the state will come to an end on December 3. Upbeat over the exit polls’ predictions, he said that the Congress workers need not wait till December 3 for victory celebrations, and they can celebrate from Thursday night itself.