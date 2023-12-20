BRS seeks permission to make PowerPoint presentation in Telangana Assembly

The Congress government in Telangana and the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are locked in a tussle over the right to make PowerPoint presentations in the Assembly. Citing reports that the government is planning to make a presentation on finances, irrigation, and energy during the Assembly session on Wednesday, December 20, the BRS has requested the Speaker to permit their party MLAs to make a presentation too. Party MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that as the main Opposition party, the BRS will have to present its version before the people.

The BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) has submitted a letter to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to provide an opportunity to the party to make a presentation if the Congress government was allowed to deliver its presentation.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has objected to the demand saying the previous BRS government had not entertained similar requests from the Congress in the past. He also said when BRS was in power, the Congress MLAs wanted to make a presentation but permission was denied.