BRS moves ECI against Rahul Gandhi for accusing KCR of phone tapping

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for levelling 'baseless' allegations in the alleged phone-tapping case in the state. The BRS has alleged that Rahul Gandhi violated election guidelines during his recent visit to Hyderabad.

At a public meeting in Tukkuguda on April 6, Rahul Gandhi made “baseless” allegations related to the phone-tapping case without providing any evidence, the BRS said, as it demanded stringent action against the Congress leader and his party, especially for making derogatory comments against BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.

According to the Model Code of Conduct, it is mandated to discuss only the policies of other parties, refraining from making statements that could tarnish an individual's reputation, the complaint said. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi persisted in making false statements during his speech, the BRS claimed.