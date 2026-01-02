BRS MLA booked for encroachment on Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu

Cyberabad Police have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy for allegedly encroaching Durgam Cheruvu in the Information Technology hub of Madhapur.

On a complaint by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Madhapur Police registered a case against Prabhakar Reddy.

The case has been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The complaint mentions that in 2014, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) issued a Full Tank Level (FTL) primary notification in respect of Durgam Cheruvu.

Despite this, two persons, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Venkat Reddy, have encroached upon about 5 acres of Durgam Cheruvu by filling the lake area with soil and stones. They are illegally earning money by using the encroached land for STS private transport parking. The encroachment of Durgam Cheruvu has been continuing since 2014, said HYDRAA in its complaint.

Two days ago, HYDRAA launched a major drive to clear encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu. As part of this initiative, about five acres of encroached lake area have been cleared near the Inorbit Mall, Madhapur.

The encroached portion was reportedly filled with soil and illegally used as a parking area for school buses and IT company vehicles.

The encroachers were allegedly earning Rs 50 lakh every month. HYDRAA officials removed the vehicles, erected fencing around the lake boundary and initiated steps to remove the dumped soil.

HYDRA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath ordered immediate action after receiving a complaint during the Prajavani programme.

According to officials, Durgam Cheruvu, which was once spread over 160 acres, has shrunk to 116 acres due to systematic encroachments and dumping activity. Illegal filling with soil to depths of 10-15 metres has resulted in the gradual occupation of the lake area, obstructing even the proposed walking track around the lake.