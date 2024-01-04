BRS leaders challenge Governor's rejection of their nomination to Legislative Council

Two leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have approached Telangana High Court challenging Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejecting their nominations to the state Legislative Council. The writ petition by Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana is slated to come up for hearing on January 5, and the court will first hear arguments on maintainability of the writ.

The previous BRS government had recommended their nominations to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. The recommendation passed by the then state Cabinet in July last year was sent to the Governor.

However, she rejected the nominations on September 19 on the ground that the two were "politically aligned persons". The High Court Registry had raised objections regarding the maintainability of the writ, owing to Article 361, which states that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against the Governor.