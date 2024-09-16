BRS leader reminds Centre of ‘RR tax’ allegation, questions inaction

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the Centre why it has not initiated action against the ‘RR tax’ in Telangana.

Rama Rao took to social media platform X to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it has been more than four months since he spoke about ‘RR Tax’ in Telangana.

“It’s been more than four months since you talked about ‘RR Tax’ in Telangana. Any specific reason why no action has been initiated by your govt?,” asked KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

He also questioned the silence of two Union ministers from the state.

“While you say Congress in Telangana has been indulging in massive corruption, why do neither of your colleagues in the Cabinet, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay utter a word against ‘RR Tax’ or other corrupt practices of the Congress! Do they not agree with you or was your criticism mere election jumla?,” asked the BRS Working President.

Earlier, KTR had also slammed Bandi Sanjay for his statement that if the BJP had come to power in the state, it would have sent BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to jail.

He also asked why the BJP government at the Centre failed to act against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his alleged involvement in a cash-for-vote case.

“Dear Bandi Sanjay garu! I can understand your overenthusiasm to jail BRS leaders, especially KCR garu But! Pray tell me how the Vote-for-Note scammer who was caught on camera is still roaming free! No questions asked. Maybe you should investigate the relationship between Bade Bhai & Chote Bhai a little more? Why is the Chote Bhai not in prison when all evidence is clearly in the open for years! Isn’t BJP at the Centre all these years? What & Who is stopping you?,” asked KTR.

Bandi Sanjay slammed the BRS leader reminding him that it was the BRS government that failed to complete the trial in the alleged ‘cash-for-vote’ case.

“ACB registered the cash-for-vote case, and your inefficient BRS govt couldn't defend it for years. Since 2015, your incompetent govt has failed to finish the trial. Now, for optics and Twitter stardom, you’re dragging the Central Govt. You should have got it transferred to CBI or ED if you really wanted justice,” wrote the Union Minister of State.