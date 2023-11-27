BRS, Congress leaders lock horns as EC stops disbursal of Rythu Bandhu

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy alleged that both “uncle and nephew” (KCR and Harish Rao) had no intention of providing welfare to farmers, other than exploiting farmers for votes through Rythu Bandhu due to greed and arrogance. This is evidenced by the ECI’s order withdrawing their approval to continue disbursing funds, clearly stating that Harish Rao’s speech is the cause for it, Revanth said. “There won’t be any justice to these farmers unless we [defeat and] send [BRS leaders] home,” he added in his post on X. Revanth also complained that the BRS had been circulating a fake letter claiming that he had personally written to the ECI asking them to halt Rythu Bandhu fund disbursal.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal also took to X to condemn the BRS’ reaction to ECI’s latest order. “The BRS’ response to the ECI only confirms the fact that Harish Rao’s statements were the sole reason behind the farmers being denied the Rythu Bandhu instalments. Their flimsy reasoning is not going to fool anyone, and blaming the congress is not going to absolve them either. After having admitted to their folly, they must immediately apologise to the farmers of Telangana for this egregious mistake,” he wrote.

On October 23, the Congress party had approached the ECI, urging them to stall the disbursement of money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. However, the BRS contested the decision arguing that the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance was an ongoing scheme. They also assured that they would comply with the MCC during the disbursal of money. Following this, the ECI had given a ‘no objection’ order on Saturday, November 25.

However, during his election campaign, Harish Rao spoke about the money being debited into farmers’ accounts from Monday, allegedly violating the ECI’s orders.

Consequently, withdrawing its no objection order, the ECI said, “In the context as above of clear violation of Model Code of Conduct and conditions laid down while granting 'no objection', the Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter on November 25, 2023 for disbursement of Rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form.”

Rythu Bandhu is a flagship scheme of the BRS government. Under the scheme, farmers receive an input subsidy of Rs 5,ooo per acre towards procurement of fertilisers, seeds, labour costs etc. The government has distributed around Rs 72,000 crore under this scheme.

Polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.