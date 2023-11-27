BRS, Congress leaders lock horns as EC stops disbursal of Rythu Bandhu

Blaming the Congress party for the Election Commission (EC)’s to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Telangana's Finance Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao said the farmers of the state will teach the party a befitting lesson in the elections. On Monday, November 27, the EC revoked its order allowing the Telangana government to provide financial assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, allegedly after Harish Rao violated the model code of conduct (MCC) and the guidelines laid down as per .
Reacting to this, the Finance Minister, who is contesting from Siddipet constituency, said he was merely asserting in his speech that justice and morality had won after the EC gave the clearance for disbursal. “I said that money will be debited to everyone’s account,” he said, alleging that it was Congress election campaign chairman G Niranjan who registered a complaint with the EC asking them to stop the disbursal of money.
“What is this behaviour? Will they stop someone who is about to eat? For how long will you stop this? Only until December 3. After that, K Chandrashekar Rao is yet again going to be the Chief Minister,” Harish said. He added that the relationship Congress has with the people is only about votes.
Kavitha, who is the daughter of CM KCR, pointed out that Rythu Bandhu was an ongoing programme that was neither implemented just before the elections nor announced in our latest manifesto. She alleged the Congress was insecure about the programme’s implementation which has benefitted around 65 lakh farmers. “Because of this [scheme], the farmers are with KCR. Fearing this, the Congress party has complained to the ECI.”
Kavitha claimed that the Congress’ objection to the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu scheme reflected their “anti-farmer” attitude. “The Congress has stopped Rythu Bandhu and farmer loan waivers too. This has yet again proved their anti-farmer stance,” she alleged.
Meanwhile, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy alleged that both “uncle and nephew” (KCR and Harish Rao) had no intention of providing welfare to farmers, other than exploiting farmers for votes through Rythu Bandhu due to greed and arrogance. This is evidenced by the ECI’s order withdrawing their approval to continue disbursing funds, clearly stating that Harish Rao’s speech is the cause for it, Revanth said. “There won’t be any justice to these farmers unless we [defeat and] send [BRS leaders] home,” he added in his post on X. Revanth also complained that the BRS had been circulating a fake letter claiming that he had personally written to the ECI asking them to halt Rythu Bandhu fund disbursal.
Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal also took to X to condemn the BRS’ reaction to ECI’s latest order. “The BRS’ response to the ECI only confirms the fact that Harish Rao’s statements were the sole reason behind the farmers being denied the Rythu Bandhu instalments. Their flimsy reasoning is not going to fool anyone, and blaming the congress is not going to absolve them either. After having admitted to their folly, they must immediately apologise to the farmers of Telangana for this egregious mistake,” he wrote.
On October 23, the Congress party had approached the ECI, urging them to stall the disbursement of money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. However, the BRS contested the decision arguing that the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance was an ongoing scheme. They also assured that they would comply with the MCC during the disbursal of money. Following this, the ECI had given a ‘no objection’ order on Saturday, November 25.
However, during his election campaign, Harish Rao spoke about the money being debited into farmers’ accounts from Monday, allegedly violating the ECI’s orders.
Consequently, withdrawing its no objection order, the ECI said, “In the context as above of clear violation of Model Code of Conduct and conditions laid down while granting 'no objection', the Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter on November 25, 2023 for disbursement of Rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form.”
Rythu Bandhu is a flagship scheme of the BRS government. Under the scheme, farmers receive an input subsidy of Rs 5,ooo per acre towards procurement of fertilisers, seeds, labour costs etc. The government has distributed around Rs 72,000 crore under this scheme.
Polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.