BRS-BJP behind raids on Congress leaders, alleges Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were working together, and claimed that Congress leaders were being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, as the Congress was gaining support in the state. In a statement released on Friday, November 24, Revanth Reddy said that ever since Prime Minister Modi and K Chandrasekhar Rao took charge as PM and CM respectively in 2014, constitutional bodies and institutions have been used as political pawns. He stated that despite raids on various Congress leaders, the party was confident and will win the assembly elections.

“Those who join BRS and BJP parties are viewed as pious ones. Those who support the opposition are viewed as traitors who engage in biased politics..The goal of the BJP and BRS common minimum programme is to crush opposition at the state and national levels,” Revanth said in his statement.

He questioned why there were raids on Congress leaders like Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and Vivek Venkataswamy, despite allegations of corruption on the BRS party in relation to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.