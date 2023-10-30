BJP will scrap Muslim reservation in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader said he failed to make any woman as minister in the first cabinet and never implemented the BC sub-plan. He also alleged that Congress failed to give BCs their share of reservation and supported Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in taking away the reservations meant for BCs. He remarked that BCs are being taken for a ride in the name of minority reservations. “After coming to power, we will scrap the minority reservation in the very first cabinet meeting,” he said.

“BJP has the history of making world renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, from minority community, as the president of India. We made Ram Nath Kovind, a leader from Dalits, as President of India and now Draupadi Murmu, from tribal community, as president of India. We have a commitment to implement what we say,” said Kishan Reddy.

Coming down heavily on both BRS and Congress, he alleged that they are under the control of MIM. He said the leaders of these two parties can’t even enter the old city without the permission of MIM. “The officials are unable to visit the old city and collect power bills. They are being attacked. This will not be tolerated once BJP comes to power,” he added.