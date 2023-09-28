BJP to bank on PM Modi in Telangana, multiple election rallies planned

"Right now nobody is looking to join the BJP, and a few of our leaders may also leave if they don’t get tickets. The good thing is that there are no leadership issues as party president Kishan Reddy and (Huzurabad MLA) Eatala Rajender are getting along very well,” the BJP leader told TNM.

The BJP will also mostly contest the elections on its own this time as well. In the 2018 polls, the BJP’s long time poll partner, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had formed an alliance with the Congress and other parties. The TDP was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but its party supremo and then Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu quit the NDA over his state not getting ‘special category’ status.

As a result, the TDP and Congress joined hands but managed to only win 2 and 19 seats out of 119 respectively. The ruling BRS stormed to power by winning 88 seats and the BJP could only win one seat in Hyderabad (Goshamahal). The BJP has been trying to build up the perception over the last few years that it would replace the Congress as the main opposition party in Telangana. However, the BJP remains a second choice for anyone shifting sides, an indication of its low prospects.

“The BJP might take it easy this time for the elections. They will have to clearly assess where they can play hardball and give a tough fight. The BJP will not mind the BRS winning a third time, rather than letting a state slip into the Congress’s hands,” said analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.