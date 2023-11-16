BJP-Jana Sena alliance fields 39 Backward Class candidates in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jana Sena alliance has fielded 39 candidates from the backward classes for Telangana Assembly elections, Union Minister and Telangana unit BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday, November 15. The BJP, which has promised to make a leader from Backward Class as the Chief Minister, has fielded 36 candidates from backward classes. Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor Pawan Kalyan has fielded three backward class candidates.

Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30. The BJP is contesting 111 seats, leaving the remaining for its ally. Kishan Reddy said that the Congress has fielded only 22 backward class members while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has given tickets to 23 backward class members. He also said the BJP had also fielded two candidates from Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the general category seats.

He claimed that BJP has also fielded 14 women candidates while the BRS has given tickets to only eight women. The BJP leader said that almost all the dissidents who had filed nominations have withdrawn from the contest.