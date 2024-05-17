BJP corporator in Hyderabad arrested for circulating old video claiming poll rigging

Sravan Vurapalli, a BJP corporator of Malkajgiri, in Hyderabad, along with three others, were arrested on Thursday, May 16, for circulating an old video clip of alleged rigging in a polling booth on social media to falsely claim that there were malpractices during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the city. A complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the old video clip.

The video clip, which landed Sravan Vurapalli in trouble, was published initially during the 2022 West Bengal elections. According to Factly , the incident happened during the municipal elections at Booth 106 of Ward 33 in South Dum Dum of West Bengal. It showed people going into the voter compartment while the presiding officer and another poll official could be seen helping the alleged rigging. Sravan, along with the others, linked this old video to the recent Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad and said that a polling booth in the Bahadurpura Assembly segment was rigged. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer said that the polling process was conducted in a free and fair manner. The old clip should not be linked to the elections in Telangana, he added.

Initially, reports emerged that the corporator was kidnapped. CCTV footage showed the group of around 10-15 people surrounding a building and taking Sravan Vurapalli and others in a vehicle. It was later confirmed that the accused were arrested by the cyber crime department of the Hyderabad police. According to reports, the other accused are identified as Mohammad Bin Ali from Nampally, Kashi from Chaderghat and Mithilesh from Musheerabad and two are absconding.