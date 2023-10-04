BJP-BRS secret allies, will contest Lok Sabha polls together: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy asserted on Wednesday, October 4 that there would be an alliance between the BRS party and the BJP in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls and dismissed Narendra Modi’s attack on the BRS as mere posturing, intended at confusing the electorate.

Reddy’s statement comes a day after the Prime Minister alleged in an election rally that BRS party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had asked him if the BRS could join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, but claimed that he had turned down KCR’s offer.

Congress chief Revath Reddy said, “I was told in the Parliament that though there is no alliance between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Union government led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the assembly elections, they would get together for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.” He further alleged that in the Assembly elections, BJP would contest all seats just to split the votes and thus facilitate the BRS in narrow contests.

“In Lok Sabha elections, BRS will contest in 9 seats, BJP in 7 seats, and AIMIM in one. Along with the four sitting MP seats, BJP has also asked for Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, and Chevella Lok Sabha seats,” the Congress leader further claimed.

Earlier he had sought to turn the implications of PM Modi’s attack on BRS upside down and said that Modi had cleared any doubts about a strong bond between the BJP and BRS when he revealed that CM KCR approached him to join the NDA. He accused the two leaders of being in cahoots and added that “the truth is like fire and doesn’t stay hidden for long.”