Being a woman in politics in India is very difficult: YS Sharmila interview

Days after announcing that her party will not contest the upcoming elections, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila spoke to TNM about the compulsions behind her decision, the road ahead for her and her party and the inherent sexism she encountered in politics. In an interview to TNM’s Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna, Sharmila said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) failed the people of the state and she decided to support the Congress in the Telangana Assembly polls to ensure that the anti-KC votes are not split.

Sharmila alleged that the KCR government was not responding to the issues of the people including addressing issues like unemployment. She accused the BJP of forming a nexus with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “In a survey we conducted, it was established that in 55 constituencies, we (YSRTP) will impact the Congress considerably,” Sharmila said, explaining the reasons behind her decision to not contest polls.

Watch the full interview here: