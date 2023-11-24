Assam CM says Hyderabad will be renamed Bhagyanagar in 30 mins if BJP wins Telangana

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the BJP government comes to power in Telangana, Hyderabad will be renamed as ‘Bhagyanagar’ in a matter of minutes. He was addressing a campaign rally in Hyderabad’s Old City on Wednesday, November 22, ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30. Renaming the city has been a repeated poll plank of BJP leaders in Telangana, often on the basis of the party’s narrative surrounding the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar.

“I believe Hyderabad should be renamed Bhagyanagar… When the BJP government is formed, it will be done in 30 minutes, and no one will even dare to make a racket. Some things seem impossible… Can Old City get metro rail? Will we be able to acquire certain people’s lands? When some people openly threaten policemen, can we stop it?” Sarma asked, referring to a recent incident involving All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. “Once the BJP government is formed, these things will be done in 30 minutes,” he said.