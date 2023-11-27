Amit Shah alleges deal between Congress and BRS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that there is a deal between the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

He claimed that under the deal, Congress is supporting K. Chandrasekhar Rao to become the Telangana Chief Minister once again and in return BRS will help Rahul Gandhi to become the country's Prime Minister.

He, however, said that the Prime Ministerial post is not vacant as Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again in 2024.

Shah was addressing an election rally in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district in support of party MLA Eatala Rajender.

The BJP leader mentioned that whenever Congress MLAs were elected by people, they defected to the BRS.

He said that there is public anger against the ruling BRS government and nobody wants KCR to become the Chief Minister again.

"It's time to give VRS to BRS and send their car (BRS poll symbol) to the garage," Shah added.

Alleging that Congress, BRS and MIM are one, he said that voting for any of them will be a vote for corruption and family rule.

The Union Home Minister also accused the three parties of indulging in minority appeasement and said a vote for them will be a vote for supporters of Razakars.

Shah reiterated that KCR is not supporting the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' as he was scared of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He also promised that if voted to power, BJP will abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims.

Claiming that the Modi government gave seven lakh crore rupees to Telangana in the last 10 years, Shah said if BJP is voted to power in the state it can become 'number one' state under Narendra Modi’s leadership.



