Amit Shah accuses Telangana government of shielding Muslim rioters

Ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Telangana government is the only one which asks for names of Muslims involved in riots not to be published. Amit Shah’s statements were made in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 25, during his ongoing campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Telangana home ministry alone has asked for names of Muslim minority rioters not to be published. Riots happen. If they don’t want to, they don’t have to publish either but what is the value in omitting minority’s names?” he asked. The minister further accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government of being the only state which offers reservation for Muslims. “No other state has done this but CM KCR did. If BJP comes to power, the 4% reservation will be scrapped and allotted to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC),” he said.

It is worth noting that the 4% reservation mentioned by Amit Shah was introduced by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. The reservation is applicable in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh post the bifurcation of the Telugu states.

Shah also accused the Telangana government of ensuring that only Muslim students get free civil exam training. “If you vote for Owaisi, he will go with the BRS. If you vote for Congress, they too will join the BRS. Hence you should vote for the Lotus (BJP’s election symbol),” he said.

He criticised the Indian National Congress for neglecting and sidelining former Andhra Pradesh CM and Congress (I) leader T Anjaiah and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Bringing up dynasty politics as an issue, Amit Shah said, “The BRS is a 2G party of KCR and KTR, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is a 3G party of three generations, while Congress is a 4G party starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.”

Claiming that the BRS government was neck deep in corruption, the senior BJP leader also reiterated the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2023 elections. The BJP manifesto promises to include the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the crop insurance scheme, input assistance of ₹2,500 per acre to small and marginal farmers, in addition to the PM-Kisan given at ₹6,000 per farmer every year and ₹18,000 per acre fertilizer subsidy.

Shah had earlier also announced that the BJP government would provide ₹3,100 per quintal MSP (minimum support price) to paddy and also procure parboiled rice, supply of indigenous breed of cows to farmers free of cost and market intervention fund for turmeric, development of turmeric city in Nizamabad district in addition to setting up the Turmeric Board as already announced.

The party has also promised to offer four domestic LPG cylinders a year free of cost, fixed deposit in the name of newborn baby girls so that they could get ₹2 lakh after attaining 21 years of age, supply of laptops to girls students in degree and professional colleges free of cost for women.