Ahead of Telangana polls, United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS

The United Muslim Forum, which comprises various socio-religious organisations, has extended support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30.

Leaders of various constituents of the UMF on Friday met BRS working President KT Rama Rao and conveyed their full support to the ruling party. They said the BRS government has worked committedly for the welfare of the minorities in Telangana and also allocated the highest budget for the minorities when compared to other states of the country.