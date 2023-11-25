Woman injured after lift in Chennai apartment complex falls over ten floors

A lift in Embassy Residency in Perumbakkam, Chennai, fell several floors with a mother and child aboard on Friday, November 24. The lift, located in Lavender Block-E of the apartment complex, malfunctioned and fell several floors before it came to a halt on the sixth floor. The woman resident who was inside the lift sustained minor injuries while her child escaped unhurt.

The woman told TNM, “I entered the lift on the 17th floor with my child. Immediately, it made an abnormal sound but I didn’t think much of it. Within a couple of seconds, the elevator came crashing down and stopped between the sixth and fifth floors. I pressed the emergency button right away.” She sustained injuries on her back.

The maintenance team who heard the emergency alarm of the elevator rushed to their rescue. “I cannot imagine what would have happened if it didn’t stop and if it had crashed. I am still in disbelief and shock,” she said.