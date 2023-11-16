Veteran Communist leader N Sankaraiah laid to rest with state honours in Chennai

N Sankaraiah, veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter, was laid to rest in Chennai with state honours on Thursday, November 15. Sankaraiah, who was 102 years old, passed away on Wednesday from an illness. The Tamil Nadu government had announced that his funeral would be conducted with state honours. The funeral was conducted at Chennai Besant Nagar area with a ten-gun salute. Police officers fired 30 rounds into the air to honour Sankaraiah.

Sankaraiah was one of the 32 members of the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI). He walked out of the National Council meeting held on April 11, 1964 to found the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M).

Sankaraiah was born and raised in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district, where he also completed his schooling. Later, he joined the Madurai American College where he graduated in history. However, as he participated in various freedom struggles and was jailed by the British, he was unable to complete his degree. In July this year, the Madurai Kamaraj University offered to confer an honorary doctorate on Sankaraiah. However, Governor RN Ravi refused the Chancellor's approval of the University’s request.