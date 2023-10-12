Udhayanidhi's call for eradication of religion against Article 25: Hindu Munnani to HC

Senior lawyer TV Ramanujam contended before the Madras High Court on Wednesday, October 11, that Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had committed a “fraud of the constitution” by asking for the eradication of sanatana dharma. The Court was hearing a petition filed by office bearers of the Hindu Munnani Organisation questioning by what authority Udhayanidhi Stalin was continuing in his position in public office.

Called quo warranto petition, if upheld, it can mean dismissal of the person from office.

Justice Anitha Sumanth, who was hearing the case, asked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA’s comments could be considered a part of free speech. Ramanujam responded saying that Udhayanidhi could not have made such remarks as an MLA and the state calling for the “eradication of a religion” violated Article 25 (freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion to all citizens) of the Indian Constitution. According to LiveLaw, Ramanujam said, “How can the state call for eradication? It is a gross violation of Article 25. He cannot commit fraud on the constitution and try to escape. He should not be sitting in public office.”