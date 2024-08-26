Two killed in explosion at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

Two people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Avichipatti in Natham Taluk of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, August 25. The deceased have been identified as Kannan (42) and Muneeswaran (30) - both from Virudhunagar district. Chief minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 3 lakh to each of the families.

According to local residents, they heard a deafening sound from the cracker unit in the early morning. Locals informed the police and a team of police personnel arrived to find that two persons were found dead inside the factory. The bodies had borne severe injuries on the head, neck and arm. The mortal remains were sent to the Government Hospital, Dindigul for post-mortem and a case was registered in Natham police station. Police is on the lookout for the owner of the unit, K Selvam (54), who is currently absconding.

It may be noted that Virudhanagar in Tamil Nadu is the biggest producer of fireworks in the country. Sivakasi in Virudhanagar district is the hub of the fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu. Dindigul and other adjoining districts of the state also have a few fireworks factories. Tamil Nadu fireworks industry has a turnover of Rs 6000 crore annually and employs around 1lakh people directly and indirectly.