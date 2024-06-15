Two dead, one missing after fishing boat sinks off Rameshwaram coast

Two fishermen were killed in a tragic accident after their boat sank off the coast of Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu. Search efforts are currently underway for a third fisherman. The accident occurred in Mandapam, a town near Rameshwaram, on June 14, the day that the annual 61-day fishing ban was lifted. The deceased men have been identified as Barakathullah (49) and Arockiam (53). Fishermen and the Indian Coast Guard are still looking for 42-year-old Kaleel Mohamed.

After the ban was lifted, around 15,000 mechanised boats carrying close to one lakh fishermen from various coastal districts including Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Pudukottai were reported to have set off to the seas. Among them was a fishing boat (ID: IND-TN-11-MM-110) from Mandapam jetty carrying Mohammed Hanifa, Arockia Prasath, Barakathullah, Arockiam, and Kaleel Mohamed. According to reports, due to damages the may have sustained during the two-month ban, it began filling up with water. Mohammed Hanifa and Arockia Prasath were rescued after fishing boats in the vicinity rushed to their aid, but they were unable to help the other three men.

In the meantime, squally weather conditions have set in around the south Tamil Nadu coast. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning against venturing into the seas from June 15 to June 19 due to prevailing wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.