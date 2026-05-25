TN teen hacked to death near Madurai Meenakshi temple parking area; 5 arrested

A 17-year-old boy was brutally hacked to death by a five-member gang near the vehicle parking area close to the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai during the early hours of Monday, May 25, sending shockwaves through the city and raising concerns over violent crimes involving youngsters.

Police said all five accused, including a youth identified as Muthumani, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a long-standing rivalry stemming from an altercation during the recent Chithirai festival celebrations may have triggered the attack.

According to investigators, the victim had been sleeping at the Madurai Corporation-owned vehicle parking facility located near the temple premises when the gang allegedly entered the area armed with sickles and other sharp weapons.

The attack reportedly took place around dawn when the victim was alone.

Police sources said the assailants surrounded the teenager and launched a sudden assault, attacking him repeatedly with deadly weapons.

The victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot before anyone nearby could intervene.

Following information from local residents and passersby, police personnel rushed to the scene and secured the area. The body was later recovered and sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital.

Senior police officials immediately launched a detailed investigation and formed teams to trace the accused.

Based on initial evidence and local inputs, investigators quickly identified the suspects and subsequently arrested all five individuals allegedly involved in the murder.

During questioning, investigators reportedly found that the victim and Muthumani had earlier been involved in a clash during the Chithirai festival celebrations, one of Madurai’s largest annual religious events.

Police suspect the previous dispute escalated into a revenge attack. Officials also stated that the deceased boy allegedly had multiple criminal cases registered against him, and investigators are examining whether any other disputes or gang rivalries may have played a role in the murder.

Police said further investigations are underway to determine the complete sequence of events and identify if additional persons were involved in planning or facilitating the attack. Security has also been intensified in the area following the incident.