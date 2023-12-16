TN custodial torture case: IPS officer Balveer Singh, 14 other cops granted bail

A Tirunelveli court, on Friday, December 15, granted bail to suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh, accused of custodial torture. Fourteen other police personnel booked in the four cases were also released on bail. Rejecting the demand for arresting the 15, the court accepted an undertaking from them under section 88 (power to take bond for appearance) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and released them on bail. The 15 suspended police personnel are booked in four different custodial torture cases.

The hearing of the case commenced on Friday morning and lasted till evening. The CB-CID had filed chargesheets in the cases. Counsels of the victims demanded the arrest of the police personnel, alleging that they might weaken the case if released. However, the court rejected their demand and released them on bail. Speaking to media persons, the counsels had later said that they would move the high court against this order.

On November 10, Tamil Nadu government accorded formal sanction to prosecute Balveer Singh, who served as the former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ambasamudram. TNM’s investigation revealed that Balveer, along with other police personnel allegedly tortured detainees from marginalised communities, including a minor in three different police stations - Kallidaikurichi, Vikramasingapuram and Ambasamudram - all in the Ambasamudram sub-division. The issue came to light in March this year, when a video of three men was circulated on social media, in which they alleged that they were tortured by Balveer Singh and other police officers. The victims alleged that Balveer plucked their teeth out with cutting pliers, and crushed the testicles of two people who were taken into custody.

