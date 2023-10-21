TN cops remove BJP flag post near Annamalai’s house, he calls DMK ‘draconian’

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were arrested in Chennai on Saturday, October 21, following a scuffle with police personnel who tried to remove a party flag post. The flag post had been newly erected in front of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s residence in Panaiyur, Chennai, along the East Coast Road. Police officials had raised an objection saying flag posts can be put up in public places only after obtaining permission from civic authorities, according to reports. When police arrived with a crane to remove the flag post late at night on October 20, BJP cadres gathered in huge numbers and opposed them, leading to a scuffle.

Police arrested many BJP workers following the incident in the early hours of Saturday, triggering an outcry from BJP leaders. Reacting to the incident, Annamalai called the DMK government “draconian” and “fascist”. He said, “Our Party Flag is a symbol of integrity & sacrifice, and every BJP karyakartha will hold it high with a sense of pride. By taking one down in Panaiyur, you've let 10,000 more to emerge."

He also announced that starting from November 1, the Tamil Nadu BJP will install 100 flag poles every day for 100 days across Tamil Nadu, and that the 10,000th flag will be hoisted in Panaiyur by BJP state secretary Vivin Bhaskaran who was allegedly beaten by police in the scuffle. "DMK’s days are getting numbered by their cowardly actions," Annamalai wrote.