Thiruvallur Animal rights activist alleges murder attempt against him

Speaking to TNM, Sai said that the assailant was yet to be identified or caught. He also says that this is not the first time he has been threatened or attacked. “I started this work in 2017 of rescuing abused animals, stopping the illegal trade of wildlife and unlawful cattle trafficking. In 2018, I collected information on illegal wildlife sales and tipped off the police. The first attack on me happened after that.”

In 2021, he had filed a police complaint against an individual who had illegally paid corporation contract workers to relocate the stray dogs in a neighbourhood. Sai came to know that the dogs were being transported in a garbage truck and complained to the police. The individual against whom Sai had complained tried to assault him, he says.

Again in 2022, when he was on route to the shelter through a reserved forest area, a mini truck appeared out of nowhere and began tailing him. Persons in the truck first shouted at him to stop and when he didn’t, they tried to ram into his car. At the time, Sai says he escaped to the nearest village.

He promptly filed a police complaint, but in that instance too, the attackers were not identified, he regrets.