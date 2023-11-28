Thiruvallur Animal rights activist alleges murder attempt against him

An animal rights activist based in Thiruvallur district has alleged that some unidentified person had tried to waylay and attack him a few days ago.
The activist, Sai Vignesh, runs the Almighty Animal Welfare Trust in Sendrayanpalayam. On November 23, he and his father were driving to Chennai and had stopped by the Poondi Draupadi Amman temple at 10:45pm so that Sai could feed stray dogs in the area.
An unknown assailant arrived on a two-wheeler at the time and demanded to know if Sai was the one who ran the shelter in Sendrayanpalayam, the activist says.
As soon as Sai confirmed that it was him, the assailant pulled out a sickle and swung the weapon at him, shouting that he would kill him. But the latter managed to dodge the assailant and reached the car. Even as he and his father were driving away from the spot, the unidentified man allegedly followed them on his two-wheeler for a distance, Vignesh claims.
Thereafter they drove to the Pullarambakkam police station where he filed a complaint against the unknown assailant. A case has been registered under IPC sections 341(wrongful restraint), 336 (endangering life or safety of others), 427 (causing damage to property) 506(ii) (criminal intimidation).
Speaking to TNM, Sai said that the assailant was yet to be identified or caught. He also says that this is not the first time he has been threatened or attacked. “I started this work in 2017 of rescuing abused animals, stopping the illegal trade of wildlife and unlawful cattle trafficking. In 2018, I collected information on illegal wildlife sales and tipped off the police. The first attack on me happened after that.”
In 2021, he had filed a police complaint against an individual who had illegally paid corporation contract workers to relocate the stray dogs in a neighbourhood. Sai came to know that the dogs were being transported in a garbage truck and complained to the police. The individual against whom Sai had complained tried to assault him, he says.
Again in 2022, when he was on route to the shelter through a reserved forest area, a mini truck appeared out of nowhere and began tailing him. Persons in the truck first shouted at him to stop and when he didn’t, they tried to ram into his car. At the time, Sai says he escaped to the nearest village.
He promptly filed a police complaint, but in that instance too, the attackers were not identified, he regrets.