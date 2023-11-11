Tamil Nadu: Two arrested for misusing govt logo, duping Salem man for govt job

Two men were arrested by Tamil Nadu’s Suramangalam police on October 31 for cheating a resident of Salem district, misusing the Indian government’s emblem, logo and the national flag. According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Gopalsamy, a resident of Salem, E Muthuraman from Madurai along with Dhushyand Yadav from Punjab, cheated him of Rs 41 lakhs after promising him a posting in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Several audio recordings of alleged calls between Muthuraman and Gopalsamy have also surfaced in which the voice allegedly belonging to Muthuraman can be heard saying that he has given money to the BJP when Annamalai had visited Sivagangai and Madurai.

According to the FIR, Muthuraman ran MSME promotion council. Gopalsamy in his complaint said that both E Muthuraman and Dushyand Yadav asked him to pay money with a promise of making him the state chairman of the MSME sector. Gopalsamy paid Rs 50 lakh but the post was later given to Veerendra Chowdary, husband of actor Namitha.