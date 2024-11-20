Tamil Nadu: Thanjavur govt school teacher killed inside school premises

A government school teacher in Tamil Nadu was killed inside the school’s premises on Wednesday, November 20, by a man over a rejected marriage proposal. The police arrested the man who stabbed her with a knife.

Ramani, the victim, was a Tamil teacher at the Mallipattinam Government High School in Thanjavur. She was attacked inside the school by Madhan Kumar.

Initial police investigations revealed that Ramani and Madhan had been in a relationship. The accused Madhan Kumar had allegedly gone to Ramani’s house earlier this year to ask for her hand in marriage. However, his proposal was rejected by Ramani’s family. Later, Ramani had also broken up with Madhan.

Madhan stabbed Ramani with a knife on Wednesday, and she reportedly died on the way to the Pattukottai Government Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a statement, expressed condolences to Ramani’s family. Condemning the attack against the teacher, he said, “Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused.”

