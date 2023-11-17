Tamil Nadu state board Class 10, 12 exam dates announced: Details

Class 12 students will sit their board exams next year from March 1 to March 22, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh announced on Thursday, November 16. Class 10 students will sit their exams a little later from March 24 to April 8.

Practical exams for both classes will begin in February 2024. Class 12 will take their tests from February 12 to 17 and from 23 to 29 for Class 10. Students in Class 11 will also have their practical exams in this month from 19 to 24.

However, according to The Hindu, the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation (TNGTF) has written to Anbil Mahesh and the Director of Examinations, requesting a change in the Maths exam date for Class 10 students as it falls on the Monday after Easter. Reportedly TNGTF has pointed out that it would be difficult for minority students to receive parental guidance during a festive season if the exam date is not changed.

Exam results can be expected for Class 12 students on May 6, for Class 11 on May 14 and Class 10 on May 10.