Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Nilgiris, Coimbatore for next 2 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, September 9, informed that the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain for the next 48 hours. As per the IMD report, both the districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms.

For Chennai and its neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu, the IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours. These areas are also likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning. As per the IMD report, the maximum temperature, for Chennai and its neighbourhood areas, will be around 36 °C, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 °C.

Over the last 24 hours, the Pandalur taluk office in Nilgiris received the chief amount of rainfall of 9 centimeters. Devala and Harrison’s Malayalam Ltd zone in Nilgiris received 5 cm and 4 cm rainfall respectively. G Bazar, Upper Gudalur, Avalanche, and Worth Estate Cher in Nilgiris district also received 3 cm rainfall as per the observations recorded over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at 8.30 a.m. on September 9.

IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in 11 districts of Kerala on Saturday, September 9. Yellow warning has been issued to Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts for Saturday.

