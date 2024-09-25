Tamil Nadu: Family of 5 found dead inside parked car on Pudukkottai highway

Police have recovered the bodies of a family of five from a car parked on the Pudukottai-Madurai highway in Tamil Nadu. The tragic deaths came to light on Wednesday, September 25, when people passing by noticed the car parked in the same spot in Namanasamudram since the previous evening and alerted the police. The bodies of a man, woman, two children and an elderly woman, believed to be the grandmother, were reportedly found in the car when the police opened it up.

Reports say that according to initial investigations, police believe that the man died by suicide, killing his family as well. Thanthi Tv reports that the children are a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Further, as the family has been found to hail from Salem, Pudukkottai police are probing why the car was parked in their district, Thanthi Tv also reports.

Reports also say that a suicide note has been recovered. According to Puthiyathalaimurai, the car had been in the same spot since 4pm, September 24. The following morning when police arrived at the scene, they could see people seated inside, the news channel further reported. After discovering that the occupants were dead, police traced the car to Salem.

The motive and exact circumstances of the tragic deaths are unclear at present.

However reports say that the deceased man, identified as Manikandan, had a business and had run into debt. According to DT Next, police have recovered a note written by Manikandan.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.