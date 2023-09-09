Tamil Nadu-Andhra bus services take a hit after arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Passengers from Tamil Nadu faced difficulties in reaching Andhra Pradesh as transportation services took a hit after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. On Saturday, September 9, Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam.

As per reports, the buses scheduled to reach Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu were operational only up to the borders of the states to avoid untoward incidents resulting from the new political development in Andhra. Transport services between Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram and Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati were stopped at Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu. Besides the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, private bus services also took a hit. Private bus services operating between Vellore of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were completely frozen. Earlier today, very few government buses ventured into Andhra Pradesh with police protection, while many other buses were operational only up until areas bordering Tamil Nadu and Andhra, including Arambakkam, Uthukottai, Madharbakkam, Tiruttani Ponpadi, and Pallipattu.

Vellore is the gateway to Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu and every morning, nearly 40 buses from various districts in Tamil Nadu reach Andhra via Vellore. Nearly 63 buses from Andhra reach Vellore to travel further into other Tamil Nadu districts. But due to the current unsettled situation in Chittoor and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, nearly 130 buses including private buses have halted at the nearest bus stops to ensure the safety of the passengers. The Christian Pettai toll gate in Vellore was deserted as no buses were operational between Tamil Nadu and Andhra.

The Andhra Pradesh CID arrested former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 9, Saturday, for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam. Naidu was issued an arrest notice while he was campaigning in Nandyal. The police tried to arrest him at around 3 am, in the early hours of Saturday. However, a large number of TDR cadres gathered to protest, and Naidu was arrested later by around 5.30 am.

