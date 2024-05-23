Tamil Nadu: 12 rain-related deaths reported in past five days

The Tamil Nadu State Revenue and Disaster Management Department has said that the state has reported 12 rain-related deaths from May 16 to May 21. A 52-year-old woman from Thalikkal village in Ranipet was killed after being struck by lightning.

Usually Tamil Nadu receives 12.5 cm of rainfall in the Summer. From March 1 to May 21, Tamil Nadu received 11.47 cm, which is 9% relatively low. As a part of precautionary measures 296 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers have been deployed in 10 groups in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Ooty districts.

The department, in a statement, on May 22, Wednesday said that other than the 12 rain-related deaths, 19 livestock deaths were also reported while 55 huts and houses were damaged in the last 24 hours due to the heavy rain lashing various parts of the state.

The department in a statement said, "469 people who were accommodated in 9 relief camps in Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts have returned home.”

The department added that to keep the people on the alert, 4.5 crore SMS alerts have been sent through the Common Alert Protocol in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Theni and Nilgiris districts. Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued very heavy to heavy rainfall in few districts for the next three days.

All the district collectors have been advised to follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued for effective management of disaster situations and take precautionary measures. The State Emergency Operations Centre and District Emergency Operations Centres would be functioning round the clock with additional staff.

Tourists were issued an advisory not to go to any beach and not to venture into the sea. Fishermen have been requested not to set sail as the wind speed may reach 45 kmph to 65 kmph in the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, adjoining South Tamil Nadu Coast, the Southwest Bay of Bengal and the Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen who have already been to the deep sea are advised to arrive by May 23, Thursday.

