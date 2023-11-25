Stray dog that bit 29 people in North Chennai tests positive for rabies

The residents of GA road had category 2 bites and scratches from the dog nails. As per reports, the patients will get their second dose of the anti-rabies vaccine on the third day, the third dose on the seventh day, the fourth dose on the fourteenth day, and the final dose on the twenty-eighth day.

Citizens of Chennai point out that lack of human resources to tackle stray dog issues and fewerl number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres to sterilise the dogs in the city lead to such awful situations. As of now, out of five ABC centres, Pulianthope, Llyod's colony and Kannammapet centres are under modernisation process under Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

Greater Chennai Corporation officials already caught 25 dogs from Royapuram locality to run rabies tests. Now, they have captured 83 dogs from wards 49, 50, and 52. GCC is likely to launch a mass immunisation drive for around 1 lakh stray dogs in and around the city in December. The last mass immunisation drive was conducted in 2019 in 15 zones of the city.