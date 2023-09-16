Stalin's advice to party: Focus on graft in govt schemes flagged by CAG

The Union government has called an all party meeting on September 17, a day before the five day special session of Parliament to be held from September 18 to 22.

After the Narendra Modi government drew flak from all sides for not disclosing the agenda of the special session, the government announced a 'tentative' agenda which included two bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 will be discussed in the Lok Sabha. These bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

The Rajya Sabha members on the other hand will discuss The Post Office Bill 2023 and The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023 which were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10.

The government in its notice said that apart from the formal parliamentary business, a discussion will be held on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha: Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'.

The DMK which is part of the I.N.D.I.A grouping will go hammer and tongs at the government in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Party president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin has given a clear indication about this.

He has called upon the DMK cadres and leaders not to push much on the issue of Sanatan Dharam and instead focus on the corruption of the Narendra Modi government during its nine years in office.