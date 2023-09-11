Stalin announces compensation for kin of Tirupattur accident victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the seven women who died in a road accident at Tirupattur earlier in the morning.

The victims from Perambut in the Vellore district who were on a pilgrimage to Karnataka, died on the spot when the van they were travelling in was hit by a truck.

Ten others, including the driver of the van, were injured and admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

The victims were identified as M. Meena (50), D. Devyani (32), P. Saittu (52), S. Devika(51), V. Savitri (42), K. Kalavathi (50) and R. Geetha (35).

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.