Sexual harassment: After years of inaction, TN police file FIR against IFS officer

In 2017, N Satheesh sought sexual favours from the woman and also asked her husband to make the woman comply with his demands. The woman while speaking to TNM earlier had alleged that another officer named Senthil Kumar, who at the time was the District Forest Officer, had also joined in over a conference call with Satheesh and asked the woman’s husband to comply with Satheesh’s demands with the promise of taking care of their job transfers.

Later, in 2018, when the woman was in Dehradun for academy training, her superior officer Sujatha had also encouraged her to agree to Satheesh’s demands. “The constant harassment led me to submit a written complaint to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (head of department), naming Satheesh, Sujatha and Senthil Kumar in 2019,” she had earlier told TNM.

An Internal Committee (IC) was formed and an inquiry was conducted. However, the IC concluded, “unravelling the full truth would require a full-scale forensic examination of all records and criminal investigation… it may be referred to suitable police/other authorities if suggested by the complainant.” However, her senior officer – the Conservator of Forests – had not handed over the case to the police department despite repeated requests.

Following reported inaction, in July 2022, the woman filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Trichy, but they allegedly didn’t respond. She therefore moved to court.

The court will hear the case again on Monday, August 19.