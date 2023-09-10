Sanatana Dharma row: While Udhayanidhi doubles down, AIADMK treads cautiously

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin recently made a statement that Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated from the state just like “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and corona”.

The statement created a nation-wide controversy with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda responding to it. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his council of ministers, directing them to also respond to Udhayanidhi’s statement.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is one of the dominant political parties with a base built on Dravidian ideologies. A leader of Udhayanidhi’s stature calling for eradication of Sanatana Dharma has had reverberations across the state.

One of the leaders of the Dravidian movement, EVS Ramasamy Naicker, also called Thanthai (Father) Periyar had always taken a position against Brahminism and Brahminical ideologies. Udhayanidhi appears to be mounting the same line.

Udhayanidhi's statement had academics, intellectuals, the political leadership and the media discussing the controversy threadbare. The attack on Sanatana Dharma by Udhayanidhi is construed as a shrewd political move to start a discussion on the Dravidian ideology of equality for all and is seems to be aimed at stalling the moves of the BJP-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance.