Sanatana Dharma row: While Udhayanidhi doubles down, AIADMK treads cautiously

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin recently made a statement that Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated from the state just like “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and corona”.
The statement created a nation-wide controversy with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda responding to it. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his council of ministers, directing them to also respond to Udhayanidhi’s statement.
In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is one of the dominant political parties with a base built on Dravidian ideologies. A leader of Udhayanidhi’s stature calling for eradication of Sanatana Dharma has had reverberations across the state.
One of the leaders of the Dravidian movement, EVS Ramasamy Naicker, also called Thanthai (Father) Periyar had always taken a position against Brahminism and Brahminical ideologies. Udhayanidhi appears to be mounting the same line.
Udhayanidhi's statement had academics, intellectuals, the political leadership and the media discussing the controversy threadbare. The attack on Sanatana Dharma by Udhayanidhi is construed as a shrewd political move to start a discussion on the Dravidian ideology of equality for all and is seems to be aimed at stalling the moves of the BJP-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance.
While the DMK is on the path regarding Dravidianism and the attack on Sanatana Dharma, the AIADMK, another Dravidian major, will have to defend itself on the issue.
Social scientist and the director of Centre for Social Development Studies Manojkumar told IANS that, “Udhayanidhi has brought Dravidianism to the centrestage of Tamil Nadu politics and maybe at the national level too. With the top political party of the state, the DMK, taking up the issue it will have its resonance across all political parties in the state. They will either have to be on the same page as the DMK or have to oppose it.”
With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner the DMK appears to have deliberately brought in Sanatana Dharma as a point of discussion.
A senior DMK leader who did not want to be named told IANS that, “The DMK has never shied away from propagating our ideology. The party is against Sanatana Dharma and Brahmanism and we want to bring to the forefront what differences the two ideologies have. When a debate is opened up in the state, it will be clear that Dravidianism is a much better ideology for the betterment of the people.”
He added that no political party in Tamil Nadu can shut its eyes to Udhayanidhi’s statement as Dravidian ideology was rooted in the state.
Several allies of the DMK supported Udhayanidhi’s statement but the Congress shied away from making an open statement since the party knows that an anti-Sanatana Dharma stance will lead to a backlash against in the north Indian states.
However, the AIADMK which is presently aligned with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, has its own reservations about the statement and has also been cautious in its response.