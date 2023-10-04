Sanatana dharma row: BJP IT chief moves Madras HC to quash FIR against him

Amit Malivya, the Chief of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT wing has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him for allegedly distorting the remarks made by Tamil Nadu’s Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhis Stalin on sanatana dharma.

The FIR has been filed by the Trichy police against Amit Malviya based on a complaint filed by KAV Dinasekaran, the organiser of the advocates’ wing for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Trichy.

According to The Hindu, Amit Malviya said in his petition that in a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association in September, Udhyanidhi Stalin made derogatory comments against sanatana dharma.