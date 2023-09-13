Sanatana Dharma row: Annamalai releases old clip of A Raja calling Hinduism a menace

As the Sanatana Dharma row rages on, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has shared a 28-second clip from April this year of a webinar in which DMK leader A Raja calls Hindu religion a menace. “Indians living in other countries are also propagating caste in the name of Hindu religion, so the Hindu religion is not only a menace to India, but also to the entire world.” Taking issue with the Raja’s views, Annamalai said on X, “DMK MP A Raja calls Hindu Religion a menace to India & the world. DMK is the principal reason for creating caste divide & hatred in TN, and the DMK MP has the audacity to blame Sanatana Dharma for the mess they made.”

The clip is from a webinar titled ‘Transcending Caste Discrimination: India to America’ . Speakers at the event apart from Raja were, Kshama Sawant, member of the Seattle City Council and the author of the Seattle ordinance against caste, professor Dilip Mandal and Raghav Kaushi, an anti-caste activist working with Microsoft.

In the short clip shared by Annamalai, Raja is also heard saying, “India is the reason for the global disease in the name of caste, dividing the people along caste lines, dividing people across economic lines by using caste. Caste cannot be used only for social evils. It depends upon economic evil also.”

The ongoing row started after the Tamil Nadu minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the need to eradicate Sanatana Dharma—considered the bedrock for the caste system— stirred a national-level controversy. Udhyanidhi made the speech on September 2, at the Sanatana Eradication conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai.

After Udhayanidhi’s comments caused controversy, A Raja also spoke out in support likening Sanatana Dharma to illnesses like leprosy and HIV leading to criticism from BJP. Raja made the statement while speaking at a protest meeting organised by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) in Valluvar Kottam of Chennai, September 6.