RSS route marches: SC refuses to close contempt proceedings initiated against TN govt

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, November 20, refused to close contempt proceedings initiated against the Tamil Nadu government in Madras High Court for not following judicial orders passed in relation to the conduct of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches in the state.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta said that a proposal will be submitted by the state government before the High Court detailing the regulation of future marches by the right-wing organisation without seeking the court’s intervention. The bench said that to avoid any further round of litigation, the court will pass appropriate orders taking the objections given by RSS into consideration.

“We have no reason to doubt that the High Court shall take into consideration all the subsequent events, most importantly, the proposal to be submitted on behalf of the state government for future course of action,” noted the apex court in its order.