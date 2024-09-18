Rahul Gandhi threatened by BJP leaders, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks protection

Following this, on September 15, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Rahul “number 1 terrorist”. His comment was made after Rahul spoke with Indian Americans in Washington DC about pluralism in India. In the meeting, he accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of considering some religions, languages and communities as inferior to certain others. He had also reportedly addressed the Sikh attendees and said , “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

Minister Bittu alleged , “They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country.”

On September 16, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said that he would give an award of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who will “chop off the tongue” of Rahul Gandhi for saying that reservations would be scrapped in India when the time is right. In yet another meeting in the US, Rahul had said , “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place.” Taking exception to this comment, Gaikwad alleged, “During Lok Sabha elections, he created a fake narrative of the Constitution being in danger to gain votes. Now he is speaking of ending reservation, this shows the real face of Congress. I am posing a challenge. Whoever cuts off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue will be awarded with Rs 11 lakh.”