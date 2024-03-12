Puducherry girl’s murder: JIPMER completes post mortem, two charged for rape

The post mortem report of the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in Puducherry has been submitted in a sealed cover by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Monday, March 11. The hospital handed over the sealed cover to the police, who will submit it at the court and seek a copy of the report. The girl went missing on March 2 and her decomposed body was found in a drain near her house in Muthialpet on March 5.

According to The New Indian Express , the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan will seek police custody of the two accused in the case – Karunas alias Kakka (19) and Harikrishnan Vivekanandhan (56). Both of them were arrested by the SIT and booked under several relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act, and SC/ST (PoA) Act on March 6. The accused have been booked for murder under the IPC and rape and gang rape under POCSO.

On March 11, the Puducherry jail department released a press statement stating that the duo were lodged in separate cells in view of security, as they were involved in a very sensitive case.