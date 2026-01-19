Police SSI held for recording woman officer during CM’s Paramakudi visit

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police posted in Ramanathapuram district was arrested on Saturday, January 17, on charges of voyeurism following a complaint by a female police officer. The incident allegedly took place while police personnel were deployed for the security of Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Paramakudi.

According to the police, the accused, Muthupandi, an SSI attached to the Paramakudi Town Police Station, allegedly placed his personal mobile phone inside a restroom to secretly record a female police officer. The incident occurred during the Chief Minister’s visit to Paramakudi for the inauguration of the statue and Manimandapam of Immanuvel Sekharan, a Dalit freedom fighter and civil rights leader from Tamil Nadu, known for his role in resisting caste oppression and for his leadership in the 1957 Mudukulathur riots, during which he was killed.

The complainant, a woman police officer from Thanjavur who had been deployed for the Chief Minister’s security at Mani Nagar, reportedly noticed a hidden mobile phone that was recording. She immediately informed senior officials, following which an inquiry was conducted and the phone was traced back to Muthupandi.

Based on the complaint lodged at the Paramakudi All Women Police Station, the police arrested Muthupandi on Sunday and placed him under suspension.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthiran alleged a lack of adequate security for female police personnel even during high-profile deployments. He criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, claiming it has failed to ensure women’s safety since coming to power, and called for its removal.