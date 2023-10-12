Mukkombu sexual assault: Stalin promises strict punishment for accused police officers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, October 11, emphasised that the government will take stringent action against the police personnel who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager near the Mukkombu dam in Trichy district.

In the Assembly, while responding to a calling attention motion moved by other political parties, Stalin said that the accused sub-inspector and three constables were already suspended, arrested, and remanded to judicial custody. The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the police portfolio, noted that disciplinary action against the officers was initiated to ensure severe punishment, and informed that the investigation will be completed soon.

He further promised that his government would take strict action against anyone involved in committing sexual offences against women and children.

The four police personnel were arrested on October 5 after they allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who was accompanied by her male friend to Mukkombu Dam, a popular tourist destination in Trichy. According to reports, the officers were inebriated and had gone to Mukkombu in a non-police vehicle, wearing civilian clothes, on the evening of October 4, when they assaulted the minor survivor’s male friend. Thereafter, they sexually assaulted the girl inside the car, and the act was videographed, and the contact details of the duo were recorded by the officers. They also threatened the duo against complaining about the assault to anyone.